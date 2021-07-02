Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Corning posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

