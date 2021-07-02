Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on CoreCivic, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CXW opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

