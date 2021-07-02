Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Hits $9.92 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $9.92 million and $71,073.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zap has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

