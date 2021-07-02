ZBG Token Market Cap Tops $8.53 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $32,161.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.61 or 0.00684448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00080146 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

