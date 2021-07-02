ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0329

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $333,164.54 and $158.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,125,519 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.