Zebi Token Price Down 4.7% This Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $8,829.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00130157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00169012 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.37 or 1.00035700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,026,842,820 coins and its circulating supply is 759,308,741 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

