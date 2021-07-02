Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Zebra Technologies worth $124,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $532.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $538.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.