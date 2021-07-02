Zeepin Hits Market Cap of $373,045.56 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $373,045.56 and $9,250.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00168878 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,787.71 or 0.99849478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

