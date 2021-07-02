Zen Protocol Price Up 12.9% This Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $945,844.40 and $28.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00623887 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 2,249.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00172254 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

