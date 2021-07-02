Zero Utility Token One Day Volume Tops $12,595.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $929.68 or 0.02793486 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 27% against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $900,631.81 and $12,595.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

