ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $85,496.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00169485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.23 or 1.00273331 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 23,349,745 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.