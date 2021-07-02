ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol Sells 70,193 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 742,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

