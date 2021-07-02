Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) were down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.