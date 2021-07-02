ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $938,739.75 and $50,727.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

