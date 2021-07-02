ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Capitalization Tops $907,220.20

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. ZumCoin has a market cap of $907,220.20 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 369.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

