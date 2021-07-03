-$0.02 EPS Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MITO shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

