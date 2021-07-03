$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

OSUR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 669,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.84 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after buying an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

