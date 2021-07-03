$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Certara by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 260,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Certara has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

