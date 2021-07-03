$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LYTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 114,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.