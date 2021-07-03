-$0.09 EPS Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.