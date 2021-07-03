-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 465,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,456. The stock has a market cap of $483.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

