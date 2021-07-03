$0.28 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

