$0.29 EPS Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.64 on Friday. Innoviva has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after acquiring an additional 188,870 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 135,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,512,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

