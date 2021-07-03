$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.