-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.68). XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $375.29 million, a P/E ratio of 175.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96. XOMA has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $46.32.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XOMA by 2,757.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 65.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the first quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

