$0.43 EPS Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.27. 575,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

