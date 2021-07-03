$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

