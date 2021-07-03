-$0.51 EPS Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.37). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of STNG opened at $21.42 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $8,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

