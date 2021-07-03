-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.55). eHealth posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 971.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,722,000 after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,381 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90. eHealth has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $120.21.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

