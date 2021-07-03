$0.71 EPS Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,858. The company has a market cap of $446.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

