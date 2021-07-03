$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after buying an additional 290,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

