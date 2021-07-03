$0.93 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.02. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.97 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

