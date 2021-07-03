0Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $16.68 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and $191,573.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.