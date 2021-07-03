0xcert 1-Day Volume Tops $29,574.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $897,924.60 and $29,574.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

