-$1.00 EPS Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will announce earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical reported earnings of ($32.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $477.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

