$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.14. Herc reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Herc by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Herc by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRI opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $118.59.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

