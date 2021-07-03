$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.94. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

TTE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 162.24%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.