$1.18 EPS Expected for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

QFIN stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 3,641,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,738. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

