$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

