$107.82 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce $107.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.13 million to $108.50 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $72.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $431.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million.

Several research firms have commented on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $52.77 on Friday. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.62 million, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lawson Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

