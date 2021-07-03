1,405,154 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,405,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,279,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of The Walt Disney at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.11. 11,102,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,927,595. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

