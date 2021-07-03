142,578 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 15.0% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 430,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $148.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

