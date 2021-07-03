150,000 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGPIU. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $14,880,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at $11,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at $9,930,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at $9,434,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at $7,448,000.

GGPIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

