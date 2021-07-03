15,251 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 283,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,425. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

