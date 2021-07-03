1,663 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. Booking comprises 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $28.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,238.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,722. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,305.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

