$176.73 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $176.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.68 million. Perficient reported sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $704.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Perficient stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,022 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Perficient by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.