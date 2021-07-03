183,837 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Purchased by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.81% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,895,000.

Jack Creek Investment stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,547. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

