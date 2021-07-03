19,385 Shares in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 91.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 26.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,381,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.34. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 321.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAND. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

