$2.57 EPS Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,411.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 421,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $32,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,199,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 87.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

