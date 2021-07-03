$20.26 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report sales of $20.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $19.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $166.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.14 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.